Trump Taunts Kaitlan Collins in Wild Red State Rally Attack
The president used an Ohio rally to take a personal shot at the CNN star.
Donald Trump can’t get Kaitlan Collins out of his head.
The president took time out of a MAGA rally speech in Ohio on Saturday night to bash the CNN star, who was in attendance.
Trump insisted that Collins “never smiles,” despite the countless hours of footage showing her doing exactly that on TV and at public events.
“She’s such an unhappy person,” the 80-year-old president declared. “She never smiles. She’s a very unhappy person,” he repeated, eventually goading the crowd into booing the journalist.
In the past, Trump has called Collins “stupid,” “nasty,” “crazy,” and “average.”
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Collins, 34, has seemed to shrug off Trump’s relentless attacks. She went on air this week with a mug placed prominently on her desk during her show, The Source, emblazoned with what appeared to be a subtle message for the president: “America Needs Nasty Women.”
Social media users quickly set about trying to wipe the smile off Trump’s face. “The most powerful snowflake in the world still can’t cope with being challenged by a woman,” wrote X user Anna Komsa.
Someone accused Trump of having “Kaitlan Derangement Syndrome (KDS),” while another warned: “Look at this predator making a woman feel uncomfortable in a crowd full of MAGA a------s booing at her. Is her life in danger here?”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and CNN for comment.
The White House Rapid Response Team tweeted during the rally that “Ohio is not happy with Fake news CNN and Kaitlan Collins.”
Trump has a reputation for being particularly vile when it comes to attacking female journalists who challenge him.
In 2015, shortly after he launched his first bid for president, he was asked during a candidates’ debate by then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly about his history of viciously attacking women. “You call women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” she pointed out. Trump snapped back with a rejoinder he apparently thought was hilarious: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”
Afterward, Trump had a jaw-dropping insult for Kelly, saying she must have had “blood coming out of her wherever,” referring to menstruation. He also called her a “bimbo” and a “lightweight.”
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