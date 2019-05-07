PAPER TRAIL
Trump Tax Returns Show Over $1 Billion in Losses: NYT
Trump reportedly “lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer” from 1985 to 1994.
President Trump's tax returns reveal that he suffered over $1 billion in business losses in a past decade, The New York Times reports. Trump reportedly “lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer” from 1985 to 1994, according to the Times. The numbers show that Trump lost a total of $1.17 billion in the decade. The documents, obtained by The New York Times, have previously been kept from public view.