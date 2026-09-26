GONE INTERNATIONAL Trump Teases Yet Another Bonkers Rebrand in His Name The president is reminding his voters again of his true priorities. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Donald Trump has re-upped a wild new proposal to rename the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait.”

Posting on Truth Social Friday night, Trump, 80, shared a map of the waterway with “Trump Strait” branded across it.

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The bizarre post comes as Trump’s deeply unpopular war with Iran moves into its seventh month, pushing the cost of gas to record highs.

Trump teases a plan to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Iran reportedly made overtures during the UN General Assembly in New York to propose a peace deal that would reopen the strait and end the hostilities within seven days. It offered to open the strait and start negotiations on its nuclear program if the U.S. lifted a naval blockade, unfroze Iranian assets, and ended sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected the deal because he did not trust Iran to follow through, and quoted unnamed officials as saying the president was planning a renewed bombing campaign after the midterms.

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In his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, Trump again threatened to wipe out Iran.

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“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before,” he said to an audience that appeared bored and listless. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

The Iranian delegation walked out.

This is not the first time Trump has floated renaming the strait after himself, having posted about it on Truth Social on September 2.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before!" he wrote before telling reporters he didn’t mean to do it and it was “just thrown out there.”

Trump threatens to rename the Strait of Hormuz. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Teasing vanity fantasies to his Truth Social account is often how the president floats his ideas first, before later moving to execute them.

Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’ was floated on his account with maps, memes, and videos of Trumpified Canadian geese toting guns. He also foreshadowed renaming the Gulf of Mexico ‘Gulf of America’ on his social media.

Trump has claimed that the strait is under U.S. control and therefore, he should have naming rights over it.

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