Trump Tells NATO ‘Do as I Say’ In Bizarre ‘Letter’ to World

President Donald Trump demanded NATO and the rest of the world follow his lead when it comes to handling Russia, penning a “letter” to the world in an early Saturday morning Truth Social post threatening Moscow with “major” sanctions.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” the President wrote.

Trump has been slammed in the media for his "weak" stance against Russia and Vladimir Putin. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president has received harsh criticism for his perceived weak stance towards Russia in the wake of Poland striking down Russian drones flying over NATO airspace.

On Wednesday, President Trump responded to the incident by posting, “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” to Truth Social.

Trump, 79, told reporters the following day he believed Russia might have flown drones over Poland by “mistake.” That theory was sharply rebuked by Polish leaders on social media.

“As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power over Russia,“ Trump continued.

Turkey, Hungry, and Slovakia are among NATO members who import Russian oil.

The President also cited one of his signature struggles in his post. He urged NATO to put “50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR.”

“If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States,” he concluded.

It is the second time this week the President has suggested steep tariffs on China from American allies will contribute to ending the war in Ukraine. He made a similar plea to the EU on Tuesday.