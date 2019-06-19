Trump to Florida Rally Crowd: Democrats ‘Want to Destroy You’

President Trump officially “kicked off” his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night by telling a crowd of riled up supporters that Democrats are hell-bent on “destroying” them.

“The Democrats don’t care about Russia,” the president growled. “They only care about their own political power. They went after my family, my business, my finances, my employees, almost everyone that I have ever known or worked with, but they are really going after you!”

Asserting that the Russia investigation was really about erasing the votes of his supporters, Trump claimed it was all an attempt to erase the “legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election probably in the history of our country.”

“And they wanted to deny you the future that you demanded and the future that America deserves and that now America is getting,” he added.

After soaking in some more cheers from the audience, the president said his “radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage” before turning up the inflammatory rhetoric.

“They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it,” Trump snarled. “Not acceptable. It’s not going to happen!”

His supporters, meanwhile, lapped it up, exploding in applause.