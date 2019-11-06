Trump Told Kentucky’s Voters To Make the Election About Him. They Did, and He’s Fucked.

Andy Beshear’s stunning apparent victory in the Bluegrass State’s governor’s race was about one thing and one thing only. And Republicans should be terrified.

All hail the glorious power of Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States, the greatest motivator of voter turnout in our lifetimes! Sing his praises as a man with the power to hold a single rally that alters the course of elections! Bow down and touch the hem of his robe, knowing that when he tweets, things happen.

Of course, this all applies only if you’re a Democrat.