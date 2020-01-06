Trump Took a Reckless Gamble Even Reagan Passed Up

So we learn from The New York Times that Donald Trump chose the most extreme option the military presented to him and decided to take out Qassem Soleimani. “Top Pentagon officials,” the paper reports, “were stunned.”

I’d love to know who these people were and why they were stunned. People in public positions, I’ve learned over the years, have an amazing capacity for self-delusion and false reassurance, from the German ministers who thought bringing Hitler into the government would make him behave more responsibly, to these generals, to a thousand other clowns in between.

And now Donald Trump and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff want us to believe that the threat to the United States was imminent? Without giving us any details? I don’t know about Gen. Mark Milley’s relationship to the truth up to now, but we sure know about Trump’s, and it tells us—this is an unsurprising but nevertheless sad thing to say—that we’d be idiots not to assume that the president of the United States is lying.