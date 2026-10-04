MACHINE DREAMS Trump Tries to Escape Reality With Bonkers AI Takeover Fantasy The president is self-soothing with fake images of fully-dressed penguins.

The president is using his Sunday afternoon to rewrite history with the assistance of AI slop.

Donald Trump, 80, has posted his fantasy of an American Greenland on Truth Social.

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The bizarre image features the back of Trump’s (unusually glossy) head, as he looks upon a snowy mountain vista overtaken by a brigade of star and stripe-laden penguins.

A luscious-haired Trump faced an army of American penguins in his Greenland dream. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

On X, the devoted MAGA commentator known as Gunther Eagleman (a fired policeman named David Freeman), seemed to have gotten the memo that Greenland was the message of the day.

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Alongside one of Trump’s previously-posted AI images, he wrote: “HELLO, GREENLAND! Trump’s still thinking big. Strategic. Resource-rich. Arctic dominance. The left laughed. He’s still looking at the map. America First doesn’t stop at the shoreline. Promises kept.”

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Unfortunately for Trump and Freeman, the president didn’t actually succeed in his promise of an American takeover of Greenland—no matter what illusions AI can conjure.

The president was praised for 'promises kept,' despite having failed to take over Greenland. X/@GuntherEagleman

While Trump suggested just last month that he would only accept a Greenland under full U.S. control, the deal he struck trilaterally with the island and Denmark at the UN General Assembly in New York weeks later fell far flat of a takeover.

In reality, the pact builds on an existing treaty between the U.S. and Denmark from August of 1951, which already allowed a U.S. military presence on the island with a provision for further expansion upon NATO approval.

Not one to be held back by reality, Trump has stepped up his rampant AI posting sprees, generating anything from horseback meetings with George Washington to racist memes of Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to the president’s biographer, Michael Wolff, there may be some method behind the madness.

While Trump's AI posts don't reflect reality, his biographer mused that his unhinged online presence 'actually works.' Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Speaking on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, Wolff explained: “The social media strategy is something that was... very precisely developed and developed in an interesting way.”

Judging that Trump’s clinically online behavior was essential in the 2024 election, Wolff theorized: “They have every reason to go back to this kind of stuff... to use Donald Trump’s platform to promote this kind of stuff because they found it actually works, and maybe it works because it is one of those other things that breaks down the self-seriousness of politicians, the earnestness, the dullness... of political culture.”

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