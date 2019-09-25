White House Releases Memo on Trump-Ukraine Call

President Donald Trump repeatedly asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son and offered the assistance of his personal attorney and Attorney General Bill Barr.

That’s according to a preliminary transcript of a July call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that was released Wednesday morning by the White House.

That call is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are prepared to launch, and which will likely play out over the coming weeks and months.

Trump told Zelensky that “there’s a lot of talk about Biden's son,” who had worked as an adviser to a Ukrainian company that was accused of corruption. A Ukrainian prosecutor had found no wrongdoing.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me.”

“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it,” the document quotes Trump as saying.

At another point, Trump told the Ukrainian leader: “I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.

“As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they. say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible.”

The memo shows that Zelensky told Trump he had stayed at his flagship property.

“I would like to tell you that I also have.quite a few·Ukrainian friends that live in the United States. Actually last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower.”

Trump reportedly signed off on the release of the memo Tuesday after getting approval from the Ukrainian government. The move indicates the Trump administration is taking the House’s impeachment proceedings seriously, despite Trump’s public attempts to dismiss the effort as a “witch hunt” and “presidential harassment.”

The White House has not yet turned over a whistleblower’s complaint about the call. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has declined to turn over the complaint to Congress, though details of the whistleblower’s claims have been gradually made public through media reports.

It had already been reported that the complaint involved a “promise” between Trump and a foreign leader, and last week The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump asked Zelensky eight times during a July phone call to investigate Biden’s son and his work in Ukraine.

Trump has already admitted both to asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and to withholding its military aid, which he reportedly ordered just days before his July 25 call to the new Ukrainian president.

The Ukraine issue finally united the Democratic leadership on impeachment. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump had committed “a violation of the law” and said Tuesday: “This week the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take action that would benefit him politicall … The president must be held accountable.”

Trump reacted furiously to the announcement, which came as he was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. He said: “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage.”

Trump earlier in the day insisted to reporters at the UN that he only blocked aid to Ukraine because he wanted other countries to starting contributing more—then denied that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens, all before apparently admitting again that he did.

“There was no pressure put on them whatsoever,” he said. “But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden. What Joe Biden did for his son, that’s something they should be looking at.”