Trump Wants a Witch Hunt—to Burn the Whistleblowers

This week, a sitting United States senator and the President of the United States shouted and demanded that a federally protected whistleblower be unveiled, outed, and subpoenaed.

That senator, Rand Paul (R-KY), went so far as to say, “I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name. And I say this to my fellow colleagues in Congress, to every Republican in Washington, step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower!"

The president, for his part, has been shouting and tweeting about the identity of the whistleblower for weeks, asking “why are we protecting a person that tells you things that aren’t true.”