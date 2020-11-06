Trump Wants Ivanka to Carry the Dynasty. But Jr. Speaks Dick Fluently.

“It’s all over but the crying,” says Rick Wilson in the second-ever The New Abnormal LIVE, alongside co-host Molly Jong-Fast, The Beast’s legal columnist Jay Michaelson and Daily Beast Politics Director Sam Stein.

While the official results won’t be verified for a few days, especially given these extremely close swing state races and runoffs happening in Georgia, there is strong reason to believe that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

One thing we all know for sure: Trump isn’t going down without kicking, screaming and lying as much as humanly possible.