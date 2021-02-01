Trump Wants Liz Cheney Gone, but Will the House GOP Obey?

DOUBLE STANDARD

“Liz Cheney has bigger balls than anyone in that conference," said former Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Sam Brodey

Congressional Reporter

Asawin Suebsaeng

White House Reporter

Donald J. Trump

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Tom Williams/Getty

When Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting a riot that tore through the U.S. Capitol, it seemed the door had been cracked ever so slightly for the unthinkable—the loosening of Trump’s vise-grip on the Republican Party.

Three weeks later, it’s clear that the opening was a mirage, and that Cheney’s vote could carry even greater consequences than previously thought, but not for the former president.

On Wednesday, House Republicans will gather for their first-all member meeting of the new legislative session. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—who said after the Capitol riot that Trump bore some responsibility for it—backtracked, and returned fully to the MAGA fold by visiting the ex-president at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. There, he proclaimed Trump his top ally in winning back the House majority in 2022.