Trump Wants Liz Cheney Gone, but Will the House GOP Obey?

When Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting a riot that tore through the U.S. Capitol, it seemed the door had been cracked ever so slightly for the unthinkable—the loosening of Trump’s vise-grip on the Republican Party.

Three weeks later, it’s clear that the opening was a mirage, and that Cheney’s vote could carry even greater consequences than previously thought, but not for the former president.

On Wednesday, House Republicans will gather for their first-all member meeting of the new legislative session. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—who said after the Capitol riot that Trump bore some responsibility for it—backtracked, and returned fully to the MAGA fold by visiting the ex-president at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. There, he proclaimed Trump his top ally in winning back the House majority in 2022.