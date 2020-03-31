Trump Warns of ‘Very, Very Painful’ Next Two Weeks

Just days after predicting a quick bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic and claiming the “light at the end of the tunnel” was already in sight, President Donald Trump on Tuesday changed course and warned of a “very, very painful” next few weeks.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said at a briefing where the White House unveiled potential death toll numbers from the pandemic. "We're going to go through a very tough two weeks. And then hopefully, as the experts are predicting, as I think a lot of us are predicting after having studied it so hard, you're going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel. But this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks.”

The president’s comments came during a briefing where health officials laid out the predictive models used to determine how many fatalities the country could face depending on the measures taken to contain the virus. Trump said it was “sobering” to see the projection of 100,000 people succumbing to the virus, “and that’s a minimum.”

Just over a week ago, Trump began calling for re-opening the country in time for Easter. The April 12 time-frame immediately seemed overly optimistic, and governors dealing with the virus in their respective states pushed back on such a pledge. By Sunday, the president had backed away from that vision and emphasized grave concerns about what the United States will face in the next two weeks.

At other times during Tuesday’s briefing, Trump pondered what would have happened if the country hadn’t done anything to combat the virus, noting that some people even with great ‘common sense” had wanted to just “ride it out.” If that had been the case, the president predicted a potential 2.2 million people dying in a short span.

“Now, I don't think that would have been possible because you would have had people dying all over the place," Trump said. "This would not have been a normal life. How many people have even seen anybody die? You would have seen people dying on airplanes. You would have been seeing people dying in hotel lobbies. You would have seen death all over.”

Trump also emphasized that the virus is “not the flu,” despite his own constant comparisons to the flu when discussing the pandemic a little over a week ago.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu,” Trump said during a virtual Fox News town hall on March 24. “We don’t turn the country off. Every year.”

On Tuesday, the president’s tone had dramatically shifted..

“But it's not the flu," Trump said. "It's vicious.”

Before the briefing was over, Trump’s warning about the next two weeks had grown to three weeks.

“This could be a hell of a bad two weeks," Trump said. "This is going to be a very bad two, and maybe even three weeks. This is going to be three weeks like we haven't seen before.”