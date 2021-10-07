Trump Whined to Acting Attorney General: You’ll Do Nothing to Help Me ‘Overturn’ Election

On Jan. 3, days before Donald Trump’s supporters went on to ransack the U.S. Capitol, the president allegedly opened a high-stakes Oval Office meeting by complaining to his acting attorney general that he was doing nothing to help him “overturn” his election defeat to Joe Biden.

The extraordinary claim was made by former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen in an interim report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning that sheds more light on Trump’s pressure campaign on the Justice Department in the dying weeks of his presidency.

According to Rosen, Trump opened the Oval Office meeting on the evening of Jan. 3 by complaining to the gathered officials: “One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election.”

More to follow...