NIGHTS WITH NAT Trump Whisks Natalie Harp Away Again After Late Night The 35-year-old aide has spent what appears to be a very busy weekend at her boss’ side. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s most adoring aide is more glued to his side than ever.

Natalie Harp, 35, was seen descending from Marine One on the White House South Lawn late on Saturday night, returning from Ohio, where Donald Trump, 80, spoke at a rally for the midterm elections.

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And on Sunday morning, she again appeared alongside her boss, clad in a white baseball cap and light blue jacket, as he departed the White House.

Natalie Harp is the president's most adoring aide. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

As Trump is carrying out his plan to visit at least 17 states ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms in a last-ditch effort to keep Republican control of Congress, Harp has stood on the sidelines.

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The former conservative news anchor has faced heavy speculation after revelations of her unwavering love for the president and as more details of her influence on him have surfaced.

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Earlier in September, for example, Harp was exposed for reportedly feeding Trump negative press coverage until he exploded onto Truth Social and declared that MS NOW, CNN, and Politico had been banned from the White House.

And in July, Harp was one of the few people who accompanied Trump when he fled Air Force One in a catering truck in Turkey, leaving behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio, staff, and journalists as flying decoys, while he flew in a secret plane to avoid an apparent Iranian plot to target Air Force One.

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

In August, the Daily Beast revealed Harp’s intimate letters to her boss in full, where she gushes over Trump and says she is “unworthy” of him.

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp, who has worked in various roles under Trump since 2018, writes to him, “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

The letters were written in 2023, either during or after Harp accompanied Trump on a trip to Scotland and Ireland. She was 31, and Trump was 76. They reveal Harp’s utter devotion to Trump. She even tells him she is envious of women “whose only job seems to be to talk with you and look pretty.”

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As much as Harp appears to revere her boss, not all seems perfect. Last week, a series of photos showed the inseparable duo making their way back to the White House from the launch of America.gov, a new AI-powered website promising to provide Americans with “simple answers only from official government sources.”

President Donald Trump appeared unhappy in new photos capturing him with his aide Natalie Harp. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Several photos showed Harp, dressed in an all-white ensemble, smiling as a scowling Trump held up his pointer finger. In one image, Harp appeared to be looking at someone off-camera.

Harp was then seen leaving a vehicle and trailing behind her boss, who appeared sour-faced as he looked toward the cameras.

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