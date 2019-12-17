Trump Will Be Impeached but Trumpism Will Fuck Us Forever

I wish I had more cheerful news for you before the Christmas holiday, but you might as well internalize the grim news that Donald Trump will not be convicted in his Senate impeachment trial, that the full truth of his corruption will remain hidden until after the 2020 election, and that the gamble of gambles on impeachment and removal will fail.

There is no Hallmark movie ending in this story, where the low-stakes Holiday Bakeoff in Mistletoe Falls leads to a chaste kiss between star-crossed lovers on Christmas Eve. Instead, Washington is teetering over an abyss from which it will likely never emerge. The Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, is now flagrantly, overtly telling America to fuck itself, hard. Oh well. It was a nice republic while we had it.

This isn't merely some partisan skirmish where either the guys with the red flags or the guys with the blue flags win a round and everyone has a beer after. This is the real, raw test of a corrupt and lawless executive our founders feared, and we are as a country failing that test. Impeachment, the most consequential and serious check on executive power in our constitutional system, has been reduced to a partisan joke by the Senate Republicans.