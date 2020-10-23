Trump Won the Debate Night. It’s Not Nearly Enough.

Bleeding badly and in need of a knockout, Donald Trump inched out the 9th round of a 10 round heavyweight fight—on points. It probably won’t be enough to win the election, but it was enough to keep things interesting—and keep his fans from heading for the exits.

Trump did it by executing two almost contradictory feats. First, unlike the first debate where he interrupted constantly, he stayed calm. Second,

Trump, the flailing incumbent who has been losing the referendum on Trump, made the election about Joe Biden—at least for one night.