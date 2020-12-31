Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Goes on Unhinged Rant Suggesting Justice John Roberts Is a Murderous Pedophile

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood ramped up the crazy on Wednesday night by suggesting Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was somehow involved in Justice Antonin Scalia’s death and part of a child-sex cult.

Wood, alongside on-again-off-again Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, has been at the forefront of President Donald Trump’s hopeless attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive victory in the Nov. 3 election. Besides filing a slew of conspiratorial lawsuits alleging election fraud that have been laughed out of court, Wood has urged Georgian Republicans not to vote in next week’s pivotal Senate runoffs because of his belief that the election will be “rigged.”

The QAnon-peddling attorney took things to a whole new level on Wednesday night, however, when he decided to take to Twitter and toss out a series of dangerously unhinged accusations.

“You are recorded discussing Justice Scalia’s successor before date of his sudden death. How did you know Scalia was going to die?” Wood asked Roberts in one tweet, casually adding: “Are you a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee?”

After painting Roberts as a murderous pedophile, the far-right attorney went further down the QAnon rabbit hole by bringing up deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting the chief justice was mixed up in trafficking children and apparently hinting that he may have had Epstein killed.

“My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein,” Wood tweeted. “I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia.”

“If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . . Wouldn’t that be something?” he wrote.

Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his allegations.

Despite many in Trump’s orbit declaring war on Wood after he pushed for a boycott of the Georgia Senate races, the president himself has personally kept in touch with the firebrand. Trump has not only encouraged Wood and Powell to continue with their “Kraken” lawsuits, but he also hasn’t told them to tone down their rhetoric, much to the dismay of many of Trump’s advisers.

In recent weeks, with Trump’s election loss becoming harder to ignore for the MAGA faithful, Wood has also taken to encouraging apocalypse-minded conservatives to stock up on supplies in preparation for an impending civil war.

“Remember we only have 1 President at a time,” he tweeted while calling on his followers to prep. “Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden.”