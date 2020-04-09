You’re going to hear the phrase “grim milestone” a lot in the coming weeks. The pandemic that was “totally under control,” according to Donald Trump, will have passed 13,000 deaths by the time you read this, with no end in sight.

One grim milestone is how the White House’s propaganda wing, otherwise known as Fox News, is already spinning the deaths of thousands into a win for their guy, and America.

Messaging the president’s woeful mishandling of the pandemic has been a wild ride for Trump’s defenders, a journey that at times has tested even their patience for presidential bullshit and ability to suspend disbelief. The epic propaganda cycle started with the president’s defenders repeating and amplifying his message that the coronavirus was “just the flu” and a political hoax. Then they moved on to how Trump had saved us all with his very leaky China ban, and now they’ve been talking about how Democrats are exaggerating how bad it is, and—I know it sounds like a contradiction but who are you gonna believe, your great leader or your own eyes?—also that we’ve won a crushing victory against “the invisible enemy.”