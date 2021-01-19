Trumpists, Here Are Your Terms of Surrender. Also, Fuck You.

Donald Trump is a war leader who failed. Before he was the leader of a failed insurrection, he was a man who’d stoked the violent and unstable tendencies of his most fanatic supporters into a hot flame that came dangerously close to incinerating the Republic.

It’s time for Donald Trump and his allies to surrender unconditionally, permanently, and without another goddamn word about a “stolen” election.

On September 2nd, 1945, representatives of the Japanese Imperial Government stood on the hot teak deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Their war was over.