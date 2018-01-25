Trump’s Attorney Says No Decision to Talk to Mueller

John Dowd, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, told The Daily Beast on Thursday he will be the one to decide whether Trump sits down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Dowd also said he hasn’t made any decision on whether an interview will happen.

Dowd noted that the president will only talk to Mueller if his legal team advises him to do so.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is “looking forward” to talking to Mueller’s team. “I would do it under oath, absolutely,” Trump said.

“You know, again, it’s—I have to say—subject to my lawyers and all of that—but I would love to do it,” he said.

According to Dowd, Trump’s lawyers haven’t decided whether to agree to an interview.

On Thursday, Dowd released a memo noting how much information the White House has voluntarily turned over to Mueller’s investigators.

“The cooperation and transparency are unprecedented,” Dowd wrote, noting that the White House turned over more than 5,000 pages regarding fired FBI director James Comey and 8,000 pages on fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.