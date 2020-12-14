Trump’s Axis of Assholes Just Completed Its Hostile Takeover of the Republican Party

The death of illusion is a cruel, sharp sensation. There is no Santa. Mommy and Daddy are splitting up. Reality television is neither reality nor television. Time and experience are harsh teachers, and they will be administering their lessons to the Trump Republican Party for a long time to come. Some of those lessons will be politically painful and, since in politics pain is the only teacher, well overdue.

The Republican Party’s wholesale moral, ideological, and political collapse is the most shocking ideological betrayal in our nation’s history. From a devotion (at least a stated devotion) to the Constitution, federalism, and limits on the power of government over its citizens, the Trump GOP has gone full authoritarian, pleading “Meine Ehre heisst Treue” to ensure Donald Trump’s continuing affection. That they believe this won’t come without political and moral consequences is beyond logic and reason, but here we are.

The old Republican Party kept hoping against hope that its strategy of publicly bowing to Donald Trump and privately rending its garments would give them an out later. They imagined they could just wait out the madness, shrug, and say, “Well, I had to… after all, I had an election coming…”