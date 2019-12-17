Trump’s Bonkers Anti-Impeachment Letter to Nancy Pelosi Sounds Just Like a Hannity Monologue

Justin Baragona

Contributor

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) railing against the impeachment process, claiming the Democratic Party has “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word” and that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

At one point, the president directly addresses Pelosi: “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” He added: “You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the president’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense.”

The letter reads like a Trump rally or a monologue one would hear on Trump pal and informal adviser Sean Hannity’s primetime Fox News show, replete with language about “illegal coups” and witch hunts.

This is a developing story. Read the full letter below:

