MOLDY OLDIE Trump’s Childhood Home Sells After Mold and Cat Cleanup A $500,000 renovation saved the Queens home from disrepair. Google Maps

Once overrun by feral cats and riddled with mold, President Donald Trump’s childhood home has sold for $1.93 million, following a $500,000 renovation. The five-bedroom Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates, a Queens neighborhood in New York City, had fallen into disrepair by the time developer Tommy Lin bought it for $835,000 in 2025. A burst pipe left water damage, mold took hold, and a colony of feral cats moved in. Lin spent eight months renovating the property before listing it for $1.99 million. The broker managing the listing said “there were quite a lot of people” interested because of its presidential connection. Trump’s father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the brick-and-stucco home in 1940. Trump lived there until age four, when his family moved to a larger house nearby. The property sold for $2.14 million in 2017 to a buyer who attempted to cash in on Trump’s first term. It became a Trump-themed Airbnb renting for $725 a night before falling into neglect. Even after its extensive makeover, the house fetched less than it did when Trump first took office.

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