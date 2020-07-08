Trump’s China Confusion: Are They Trade Partners or Murderers, Mr. President?

Donald Trump has repeatedly told us that China is to blame for the COVID-19 outbreak currently plaguing America. And in Trump’s view, this wasn’t an accident on the part of the Chinese government, but rather caused by design, as he declared in his Fourth of July speech, in which he said that “China’s secrecy, deceptions, and cover-up allowed” the coronavirus to spread to the United States. Trump then vowed: “China must be held fully accountable.”

Trump’s assertion that Chinese government wrongdoing is to blame for COVID-19 is not new. On May 29, Trump said in a speech in the Rose Garden, “The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” as he noted the loss of life and economic impact caused by the virus.

And even more stunning, earlier in May, Trump laid out the gravity of China’s failure to stop the virus in these staggering terms: “This is really the worst attack we've ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor,” he said, adding, “This is worse than the World Trade Center.”