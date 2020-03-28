Trump’s Coronavirus Lies Are an Infection. This Is the Only Cure.

President Donald Trump lies as a matter of habit, but in the midst of the pandemic his lies can kill. He touted a malaria drug as a coronavirus cure, and a fearful couple ingested a fish tank cleaner bearing a similar name; one of them is dead.

Now Trump is asserting that “real people” should join in his call to “open up our country” by Easter and “get back to work ASAP,” in patent disregard of the public health risks of returning to “normal” in the midst of a pandemic.

Given that the words of the President of the United States present a very real risk to the lives of many Americans, particularly in “red” states chock full of Trump supporters, what can be done? The only answer is relentlessly and rapidly administering doses of the truth.