Trump’s Sickness Is the Wake-Up Call Americans Can’t Afford to Miss

When Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, it was not simply a seismic political event, or a fresh breed of “October Surprise.” The president’s positive test result also speaks volumes about the threat we face and the consequences of turning our backs on science and public health in America. The president of the United States and White House staff are, at least so far as we can tell, very often tested—or at least given the option to get tested—for the virus, and surrounded by the nation’s best scientists and physicians.

It wasn’t enough.

Even if we might be less likely to walk around without a mask—or pack an arena for a crowded rally—most of us don’t have nearly the level of safeguards against COVID-19 as the president. We have to go out of our way to get tested, and the results often take many days to arrive. And many of us don’t have readily accessible, affordable, or quality medical care. Tens of millions of Americans have no health insurance at all.