Trump’s Docs Dodge Questions, Muddle Timeline for COVID-19 Diagnosis

The first briefing by President Trump’s doctors since the public was told he has coronavirus raised serious questions about his medical condition and when he actually tested positive.

Dr. Sean Conley labored to paint a rosy picture of Trump’s health even as he dodged questions about whether the president ever needed supplemental oxygen or how high his fever went.

And minutes after the briefing was over, a source familiar with the president’s situation provided an anonymous and alarming statement to the White House pool report.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” it said.

That clashed dramatically with the remarks by Trump’s pulmonologist, Dr. Sean Dooley, who said the president told him: “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

It was a bizarre turn in the remarkable events that had unfolded since 12:54 a.m. Friday morning when the White House revealed Trump and first lady Melania Trump had COVID-19.

Conley said Saturday it had been 72 hours since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, which would be Wednesday—some 36 hours before the public was informed, and also before he traveled to several campaign events.

Another of Trump’s doctors, Dr. Brian Garabaldi, said Trump received a “special antibody therapy directed at the coronavirus” 48 hours ago—which would be Thursday morning, more than a day before the White House put out a memo to say the president had been given the infusion.

Conley said Trump is “doing very well” and making progress, but he refused to provide some details about his illness.

He said Trump, 74, did not need supplemental oxygen Thursday, Friday or Saturday but he danced around the question of whether the president had been on oxygen before that.

Conley also said Trump’s fever is gone, though he would not say how high his temperature had been.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley said outside Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The president’s oxygen-saturation rate was 96 percent, which is not in the danger zone. “He’s not having difficulty breathing or walking about,” Dooley said.

The president was initially said to have “mild” symptoms but, on Friday afternoon, he was flown to Walter Reed—out of an “abundance of caution,” the White House said—for tests and monitoring.

Melania, 50, still has only mild symptoms and did not go to the hospital.

The couple are two of eight people who contracted the coronavirus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, but other D.C. Republicans and Trumpworld figures who were not at that event—like Trump adviser Hope Hicks—have also tested positive in the last three days.