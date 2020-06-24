Trump’s Done With the Coronavirus, but It’s Not Done With Us According To His Own Disease Doctors

Donald Trump may be ready to move past their bruising mishandling of America’s coronavirus response, but the sweeping threat of COVID-19 is far from over. That was the point that Dr. Anthony Fauci and a host of senior administration health officials told Congress again and again over a six-hour pandemic hearing on Tuesday,

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee hoping for good news quickly adjusted their expectations as Fauci, Centers for Disease Control Director Robert R. Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Health And Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir repeatedly warned of a sustained pandemic likely to disrupt American lives into the early months of 2021.

Redfield, a Trump loyalist criticized by Democrats for sugar-coating White House inaction, minced no words: COVID-19 “brought this country to its knees.” Redfield warned that even with improvements in rapid testing and contact tracing, Americans “are going to experience significant coronavirus infection in the fall and winter.”