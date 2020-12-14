Trump’s Election B.S. Is a ‘Goldmine’ to Foreign Clickmongers

President Trump’s inane and sloppy conspiracy theories aren’t just damaging for the future of American democracy—they’re also a lucrative giveaway to the disinformation-peddlers based in Eastern Europe.

A new report by the Alethea Group for the Global Disinformation Index and the Election Protection Project shows how clickbait conservative fake news sites run by Macedonian spammers are cashing in on the same kinds of conspiracy theories that have lined the Trump campaign’s pockets to the tune of half a billion dollars. The report also demonstrates how “alternative” social media platforms like Gab and Parler have become a haven, not just for misinformation, but for those looking to cash in on it.

“False claims of election fraud are goldmines for financially motivated purveyors of disinformation because they get high volumes of clicks and traffic,” Cindy Otis, who authored the report, told The Daily Beast. “We’ve seen both foreign and domestic actors pushing disinformation increase their presence on more fringe social media platforms, such as Parler and Gab, where they both see their targets increasingly moving and where they will face essentially no moderation whatsoever.”