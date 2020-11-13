Trump’s Election ‘Coup’ Is More Like a Fake Orgasm

Does Donald Trump even know what a coup is? Doubtful, which is one of the reasons, in this episode of The New Abnormal, that co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast don’t believe whatever nonsense the president is pulling counts as one.

That, and the fact that the military needs to support said coup and they won’t.

“They may be telling him that [they are], but it is the fake orgasm of coups. They're making noises that sound real, but it's not real,” says Rick.

Still, the scammer-in-chief and his GOP minions are persistent, and asking for money to help fund these state lawsuits.

“If you wrote this in a Hollywood script about a family of presidential grifters, it would be too on the nose,” adds Rick.

The Beast’s National Security reporter Spencer Ackerman makes his TNA debut to explain the lead up to Mark Esper’s departure and how the Pentagon is basically planning to f*ck Joe Biden.

“I'm not the guy who does the comforting stories,” he laughs.

Then, columnist and Veep producer Frank Rich tells the crew the ways Trump is much more incompetent than Selina Meyer and Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman makes a very strong case against there being voter fraud in the state.

Plus! Rick explains how Trump’s presidency is like a robot floating through space and Molly gives a new name to his followers. Hint: It has the word cult in it.

