Trump’s Election Hail Mary: Bring Back Bob Mueller and Re-Litigate Russia Gate

President Donald Trump just can’t quit the Russia investigation—and these days, that means that congressional Republicans can’t either, whether they want to or not.

For more than a year, Trump has made clear he expects his allies on Capitol Hill to leverage their investigatory might to provide a full accounting of how Robert Mueller’s two-year long probe came to be.

The brunt of that responsibility to essentially try and prove that it was all an ill-conceived, “deep state”-driven coup has fallen to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ever since the Mueller probe ended, Graham has made continual, but forceful, promises to “get to the bottom” of how it began, egged on by the president himself.