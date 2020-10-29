Trump’s Ex-Doc, Ronny Jackson, Promised To Help Pharma Execs. They Then Bankrolled His Campaign.

As President Donald Trump’s former White House physician Ronny Jackson mounted a Republican congressional bid this year, he got a huge assist from a pair of local businessmen who not only financed a super PAC backing Jackson’s candidacy but also rented office space to his campaign and joined the campaign’s “district leadership team.”

Now it appears Jackson has helped those two businessmen position themselves for a piece of what they say is potentially billions of dollars in pharmaceutical manufacturing business that soon could come to Amarillo, the north Texas city that would be part of Jackson’s district should he win.

The businessmen working with Jackson are Alex Fairly and former Amarillo mayor Jerry Hodge. And they’ve made no secret about their desires to bring in taxpayer funding for the industry.