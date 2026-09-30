BLUE WAVE Trump’s Favorite CNN Star Reveals Blue Wave Disaster for Republicans “The Democratic wave ain’t going away,” CNN data expert Harry Enten said.

CNN data expert Harry Enten has predicted a looming disaster for Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Enten, the network’s chief data analyst, zeroed in on the GOP’s chances with just 34 days to go until the elections. He predicted a disastrous outcome for the president’s party, saying Democrats are now leading by an average of 9 points on the generic congressional ballot, which asks voters who they plan to cast a ballot for.

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“The Democratic wave ain’t going away,” Enten said. “If anything, it seems to be building at this particular moment.”

Recent polls spell bad news for Trump and his party ahead of the midterm elections. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

A month ago, Democrats were leading by 7 points; half a year ago, they were leading by 5 points; and last year, they were leading by 3 points.

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“One of the things we talk about when we look at polls is trends like trend lines, right?” the network’s polling guru explained. “The trend is clearly up. And this is an average of polls. It’s not just one poll.”

Enten said Republicans across the country should be alarmed by the figures.

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“When you see the Democrats ahead by 9, sirens should be going off at any of the National Republican Senatorial Committee or Congressional Committee headquarters,” Enten said. “These are numbers that Democrats should be salivating over and should strike real fear into Republicans nationwide.”

The Trump administration is scrambling to boost the party’s image amid concerns about rising living costs. Isaiah J. Downing/REUTERS

“Look, 2026 may be different, but based upon history, you really have to like where you are,” Enten added. “You’re definitely in the catbird seat if you are a Democrat running for Congress or want Democrats to win.”

Democrats and some Republicans anticipate a “blue wave” in the 2026 midterms.

A growing number of prominent voices, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair and Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, have warned of trouble for Trump.

Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted in response to his war with Iran, which he launched on Feb. 28. A scathing poll released this week showed that Trump has received the highest disapproval rating of his second term, at 61 percent, weeks before the midterms.

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