Trump’s Idea to Reopen the Economy on May 1 Is a Fever Dream

I wish one of these geniuses pushing Donnie Two Scoops to reopen the economy on May 1 would ask him this one simple question. Do you want to be the president who, while seeking re-election, fucked up football season?

Because that is exactly what might happen in this football-mad country where most of the top-rated television broadcasts in any given year are NFL games. Last year, it was four of the top five.

So Trump reopens the economy prematurely, sending Americans back to their offices, back to the subways and buses and commuter rail lines, back to the lunchtime lines in sandwich shops, back to the salad bars where 100 or 200 people might touch the lettuce tongs in an hour’s time, back to restaurants, back to movie theaters, back to saloons where they get slobbery drunk and drip saliva across the bar, back to packed mall food courts, back to swimming pools.