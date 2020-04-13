Trump’s Idea to Reopen the Economy on May 1 Is a Fever Dream

MAYDAY!

There’s a distinct possibility that if we reopen too soon, we’ll have to shut down again in the fall. How are people going to like that?

Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent

opinion

Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast/Getty

I wish one of these geniuses pushing Donnie Two Scoops to reopen the economy on May 1 would ask him this one simple question. Do you want to be the president who, while seeking re-election, fucked up football season?

Because that is exactly what might happen in this football-mad country where most of the top-rated television broadcasts in any given year are NFL games. Last year, it was four of the top five

So Trump reopens the economy prematurely, sending Americans back to their offices, back to the subways and buses and commuter rail lines, back to the lunchtime lines in sandwich shops, back to the salad bars where 100 or 200 people might touch the lettuce tongs in an hour’s time, back to restaurants, back to movie theaters, back to saloons where they get slobbery drunk and drip saliva across the bar, back to packed mall food courts, back to swimming pools.