Trump’s Final Hissy Fit Is Petty, Illegal and Stupid

The Trump regime is in full and robust collapse. It’s not just his loss at the polls. He’s lost the magic. The mojo is shot. Gone is the impervious Trump of legend. Now, he’s a surly, frustrated man facing humiliation, prosecution, and ignominy—one who will forever bear the mantle of “loser.”

Like every failing authoritarian regime, Trump’s followed the Hemingway Rule: The collapse came slowly, then all at once. He and his gang were impervious to accountability, sanction, or justice until they weren’t. Now, desperation is delicious and spreading nearly as fast as the virus is among his inner circle. The dying twitches of the apparat built to support the whinging sociopath who stains the Oval Office, for now, have become more and more apparent. The unenviable job of telling the Maximum Leader that the game is over has fallen to his hapless son-in-law, who hardly cuts the figure of wartime consigliere. He’s more of a wartime hand model.

Everyone who fears the Donald will pull some last-minute scam and retake the presidency through some ultimate act of Trumpian ratfuckery, like Bill Barr’s scummy 11th hour memo breaking Justice Department rules to license prosecutors to probe supposed voter irregularities, needs to take a deep breath and, in the words of a wise friend, “Calm the fuck down.”