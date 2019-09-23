Trump’s Firing Away on Fifth Avenue, and We Are Fucked

I spent some time Sunday morning going back and forth on whether I should even write these thoughts for public consumption, because they’re just too bleak, but they’ve crowded everything else out of my brain, so here goes:

Donald Trump is going to get away with it.

What’s “it”? “It” is everything. Anything and everything he does. No one will stop him. The Republicans are too morally corrupt. The Democrats are too divided and weak. The courts are probably in his pocket. One of these days, the four right-wingers on the Supreme Court will rule for Trump. Maybe John Roberts will join the liberals to hold Trump to account. If he does, the country may yet be saved. If he doesn’t, this country as we’ve known it is finished.