Trump’s GOP Gives Up on Greatness and Tries to Tear America Apart

I have two questions for Ted Cruz, Ken Paxton, 106 Republican members of Congress, and 17 Republican attorneys general who saw the Supreme Court summarily reject the most disrespectful pile of garbage ever dumped on it: What the fuck are you doing? and Don’t you know you are destroying our country?

The Supreme Court quickly dismissed the absurd, outrageous, laughable, and quixotic lawsuit filed by Attorney General Paxton of Texas (under investigation for bribery in office, and under indictment for financial fraud from before then, but nonetheless widely expected to run for governor), challenging the election procedures in four swing states and demanding that all of those states’ millions of votes simply be thrown out.

While the Court’s ruling was brief and terse, with seven justices flatly rejecting it since Texas had no standing to sue while Alito and Thomas said they would have accepted it but not granted any relief, UC Irvine Professor Rick Hasen had already summarized exactly why the lawsuit indeed went nowhere. In brief, because it is legally and otherwise “utter garbage." Everything about it is improper: Texas has no standing to sue, it sued too late, it sued in the wrong place, and the issues that it’s raising (e.g., that mail-in ballots are intrinsically unconstitutional because they make fraud “undetectable”) have already been decided, including by the Supreme Court itself. It is an insult to the Supreme Court as an institution and a galling display of stupidity.