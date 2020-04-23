Trump’s GOP Goes From Live Free or Die to Live Free and Die

After forcing voters to risk their health to go to the polls and perhaps making seven people sick that we know of so far, Wisconsin Republicans are doubling down. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Wednesday that state legislative Republicans, the same people who brought you those terrifying voting lines—and one of whom, Robin Vos, went to that polling place to say “see, this is perfectly safe!” while wearing more protective gear than the extras in The China Syndrome—are suing to block Governor Tony Evers’ rule keeping schools and businesses closed.

Technically, they’re seeking to take away the power of the Department of Health Services to impose such rules unilaterally and to require legislative approval. And given what we know about the state’s Supreme Court, whose makeup we all just got a primer on before the voting, they’re going to win. Conservative Judge Daniel Kelly, who got stomped in the April 7 election by his liberal challenger, is still on the bench, and will be until August. So the Republicans will force an early reopening upon a state with 4,600 cases and 242 dead so far that is just now getting its testing rates ramped up.

Meanwhile, down in Georgia, the governor is a Trumpy Republican who understands that God commands that every population contains a built-in spoilage factor. He’s starting to open up the state, including tattoo parlors and bowling alleys.