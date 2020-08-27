Trump’s GOP Goes From MAGA to DGAF in Four Years Flat

On Wednesday night, as police described a 17-year-old out-of-state militant who shot and killed two protesters as “involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place,” as a preventable pandemic’s death toll inched toward 200,000 Americans, as California burned and as a category 4 hurricane barreled toward the US, I thought about optimism.

Wednesday’s was the third night of what GOP officials and sycophants promised would be an optimistic response to the “doom and gloom” of last week’s Democratic convention. But things are pretty widely acknowledged to be bad, no matter how many wrinkled flags are displayed behind a podium. The reason they are bad is largely acknowledged o be President Trump. How do you have an upbeat, positive convention in the middle of a fire you lit?

The convention, like the last three-plus years, has been a cynical parade of ethics violations, emotionally damaged family members with bloodshot eyes pleading to the camera for the love of a narcissist, pill-numbed recitations of platitudes lifted from the insides of the foil wrappers of Dove Chocolates, lies, scared white people giving Donald Trump credit for things he didn’t do or that didn’t happen, scaremongering about the radical socialist policies of Joe fucking Biden (I wish!), Trump acting like doing the presidential equivalent of wiping his own ass is heroic, and a smattering of Black people assuring the racists who vote Republican that they are not, in fact, racists. Is this optimism?