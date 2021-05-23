Trump’s GOP is a Party of Snowflakes and Beta Males

There’s a preacher down in Texas, a televangelist of sorts, named Mike Murdock. He has created a list of maxims he calls “Wisdom Keys”—and they just might help you understand how Donald Trump took over the Republican Party. One of the keys is this: “What you can tolerate, you cannot change.” Like many of Murdock’s keys, this is a truism. We pretty much do get what we’re willing to put up with.

This is true in politics (he cites Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat) and in our personal lives (he cites someone who stays with an abusive spouse—or parents who permit their children to disrespect them). Murdock doesn’t say this outright, but I’d argue it’s also the reason Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party.

Republican politicians are willing to tolerate him. They’re willing to put up with him. That’s it. Period. And this says as much about them as it does about him. Today’s GOP is full of patient careerists who (amazingly) are too tolerant. They believe that swallowing their pride and sublimating their anger, opinions, and even familial loyalties is the way to win the long game.