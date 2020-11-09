Trump’s Greatest Political Accomplishment: Uniting Left and Center Against Him

Joe Biden’s victory occurred in part because Donald Trump managed to do something that hasn’t happened since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1936 campaign: He got the liberals and the party’s left to stop sniping at each other and to stand together to work for Biden and Kamala Harris.

While left and center united mostly around their opposition to Trump, Biden made it clear to voters that he was firmly in the center. He said he personally opposed court-packing, that he would not end fracking, that he would for the time being keep troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and might increase the military’s budget.

Biden also opposed violence erupting in the cities during protests, saying, to the discontent of some on the left, “Burning down buildings, to my mind, has nothing to do with the fight for racial justice.”