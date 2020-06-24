Trump’s Happy Place Is Grunting and Fantasizing About Real Men

After Tulsa, it was a straight shot to Yuma.

Sure, that sounds like the opening line of a geographically incoherent high lonesome song, but it’s really the arc of Donald Trump’s shattered ego on his failed road trip to recapture the old magic of his crowds.

Today’s trip to Yuma should have been the salve he needed, but even an afternoon visit with a crowd of Trumpjugend Turning Pointers sporting red hats, cargo shorts and Charlie Kirk tramp stamps couldn’t offset weeks of utter personal and political humiliation. With more than 125,000 Americans dead on his watch, Trump two rallies in hasn’t found even 10,000 willing to risk their health to show up and support him.