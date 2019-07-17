Trump’s Ilhan Omar Smears Are the Same Ones Neo-Nazis Used on Me

Donald Trump’s vile smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the hijab-wearing member of Congress, as a supposed supporter of terrorism sounded instantly familiar to me. You see, Trump-loving neo-Nazis at The Daily Stormer spewed that identical type of dangerous rhetoric at me too in an effort to destroy my reputation and incite death threats. And they did it for the very same reason Trump defamed Omar, namely because both Omar and I had dared to criticize Trump.

In my case, I had written an article in May 2017—three months before the white supremacist terrorist attack in Charlottesville—where I called on Trump to use the term “white supremacist terrorism” to describe acts of violence by several self-professed white supremacists, just as he had used the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism.”

That was too much for Trump’s white supremacist groupies at the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer—an outlet that had posted over 100 articles supporting Trump during the 2016 campaign—who then smeared me as a terrorist involved in a recent U.K. bombing. You see, associating a Muslim with terrorism is the go-to for bigots because it plays on the worst negative stereotype associated with my faith.