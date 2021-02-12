Trump’s Impeachment Defense Lawyer: It Was ‘Antifa’

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump kicked off their impeachment defense on Friday by making the absurd claim that the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot was the work of “antifa.”

“A small group who came to engage in violent and menacing behavior hijacked the event for their own purposes. According to publicly available reporting, it is apparent that extremists of various different stripes and political persuasions preplanned and premeditated and attacked on the capitol,” Trump’s lawyer Michael van der Veen said.

“One of the first people arrested was the leader of antifa. Sadly, he was also among the first to be released.”

The unsubstantiated allegation seemed to be in reference to John Earle Sullivan, a self-described Black Lives Matter activist who filmed himself storming the Capitol and egging on rioters.

Sullivan claimed he was simply filming at the Capitol as an independent journalist documenting historic events. But he was seen breaking a window and yelling, “We gotta get this shit burned... it’s our house motherfuckers!” Black Lives Matter organizers in his home state of Utah have disavowed him, describing him as “a thorn in our side.”

Van der Veen’s theory is also not supported by any evidence.

There is no “leader of antifa” because, as FBI Director Christopher Wray has previously told lawmakers, antifa is an ideology, not an organization.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia have also stressed there’s “no indication” that members of left-right movements were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Most of the more than 200 people to be arrested for their role in the riots have claimed their deep affinity for the former president—and many said they traveled to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.

After showing random clips of Democratic lawmakers and liberal commentators seemingly endorsing civil unrest over the summer or urging supporters to “fight,” Van der Veen called the impeachment of Trump a “witch hunt.”

“[This] unprecedented effort is not about Democrats opposing political violence,” he said.

“It is about Democrats trying to disqualify their political opposition. It is constitutional cancel culture. History will record this shameful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democrat Party to smear, censor, and cancel, not just President Trump but the 75 million Americans who voted for him.”

Trump’s defense began on Friday after impeachment managers spent two days chronicled the months-long lead up to Jan. 6, from Trump’s refusal back in May to commit to a possible peaceful transfer, to his pre-election claims that the election would be rigged, to his mid-election orders to “stop the count,” to his escalating post-election efforts to threaten officials, pressure the Department of Justice, ignore court rulings, and attack Vice President Mike Pence.

Going as far back as a 2015 rally, when a Black protester was tackled during his speech, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) argued that “January 6 was not some unexpected radical break from his normal law-abiding and peaceful disposition, this was [Trump’s] state of mind.”

While Van der Veen on Friday acknowledged the visceral impact of the riot video played by impeachment managers, he insisted Trump couldn’t be held responsible for an incident that was pre-planned by participants.

“The hatred that the House managers and others on the left have for President Trump has driven them to skip the basic elements of due process and fairness,” he said.