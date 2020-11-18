Trump’s Last Act: Yawning at 250,000 Dead Americans

America is about to pass the cruel threshold of 250,000 dead, more than the death toll from World War I, Vietnam, Korea and the Revolutionary War combined. A million children have been infected. The American carnage Trump spoke of at his inauguration is now everywhere, the COVID-map of the United States blood red, not a state untouched, and each one still on its own.

Yet with the John Hopkins count at 249,733 as of late Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump refuses to do anything about it or let president elect Joe Biden in on what’s happening. Instead, Trump is howling that he’s been robbed by a rigged system, while blocking the usual transition of power from one president to another.

It’s just like Trump to force himself on us, after we’ve said no. Biden said Trump’s intransigence means that “more people will die.”