Trump’s Lawyer: It’s Time to End the Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, told The Daily Beast on Saturday morning that he hopes Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will shut down the Mueller probe.

Reached for comment by email about the firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, sent The Daily Beast the text of Trump’s most recent tweet on the subject, which applauded the firing. Then he wrote that Rosenstein should follow Sessions' lead

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Dowd then wrote.

He told The Daily Beast he was speaking on behalf of the president, in his capacity as the president’s attorney.

Dowd also emailed the text below, which is an annotated version of a line from a well-known 20th century play:

“What's that smell in this room[Bureau}? Didn't you notice it, Brick [Jim]? Didn't you notice a powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity in this room[Bureau}?... There ain't nothin' more powerful than the odor of mendacity[corruption]... You can smell it. It smells like death.” Tennessee Williams — ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

Rosenstein is overseeing the probe because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from matters related to the 2016 campaign.

Sessions announced on Friday night that he had fired McCabe, citing “lack of candor”—a fireable offense in the bureau. McCabe has long been a top target for Republicans, in part because his wife ran for office in Virginia as a Democrat and took campaign contributions from a close ally of Hillary Clinton. McCabe also featured in a controversial memo from Republicans on the House intelligence committee, which charged he improperly obtained authorization to surveil a former Trump campaign employee. McCabe has defended the way he obtained the warrant.

After publishing this story, Dowd noted to The Daily Beast that he believes the probe should be ended “on the merits.”