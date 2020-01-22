Trump’s Lawyers are Lying About the Meaning of Impeachment

As Donald Trump brags about rigging his own impeachment trial, since “Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material," his lawyers are lying about what impeachment is and who’s doing the rigging.

The first argument of their brief to the Senate, signed by Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, is that the impeachment lacked due process and was “rigged.” Specifically, they say on page one, “the process that brought the articles here violated every precedent and every principle of fairness followed impeachment inquiries for more than 150 years.”

Overall, in a 110 page brief, they make this claim on 43 pages (1, 4-8, 21-23, 37-42, 46-47, 53-54, 55-80). They say the “rigged” process justifies the White House’s refusal to comply with subpoenas for documents, key officials’ refusal to testify on the grounds of executive privilege, and the withholding of evidence that Trump bragged about today.