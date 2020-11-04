Trump’s Legal Threats to the Election Are All Bark and No Bite

There are a lot of things to be worried right now, but court cases challenging the election are not yet one of them—and that includes Trump’s wild 2 a.m. demand for “all voting to stop” and the Supreme Court to step in.

More precisely, you don’t need to worry about these cases in court. The legal and factual challenges are either too small, or too unlikely to prevail.

But if you care about the peaceful transition of power, you do need to worry about them in the court of public opinion—specifically, their impact on people watching Fox News and further-right media channels who will magnify these actually quite small challenges into a general sense of fear, uncertainty and doubt about the election.