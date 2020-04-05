Trump’s Lost Months Are Killing Us. Here’s How to Make Them Politically Fatal for Him.

Will President Trump escape accountability in November for the worst crisis leadership in American history? It depends on how strongly and cogently the rest of us frame the true historical record.

In his February 5 State of the Union Address, Trump said of the spreading coronavirus, “My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.” This did not happen.

“Necessary steps” were not taken; “safeguards” were neglected. Tens if not hundreds of thousand of Americans will die unnecessarily as a direct result of the president’s negligence.